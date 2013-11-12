BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
HONG KONG Nov 12 Creditors of the main unit of Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday voted in favour of a plan by Hong Kong-listed Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd to acquire the subsidiary, bringing the closely watched $1.75 billion debt restructuring closer to completion.
The creditors, including Chinese banks as well as domestic and foreign suppliers, backed Shunfeng's plan to take over Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd for 3 billion yuan ($493 million), a source who attended the creditors' meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi told Reuters.
The plan requires final approval from a local court in the eastern city of Wuxi.
A spokesman for Suntech Power Holdings, parent of Wuxi Suntech, could not provide immediate comment.
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.