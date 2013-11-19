BRIEF-Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
Nov 19 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd : * To appeal NYSE determinations * Says intends to appeal decision of NYSE regulation inc to commence delisting
proceedings of its American depositary shares * Believes committee of board of directors of NYSE will make final
determination as to co's American depositary shares by early 2014
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR
* Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes