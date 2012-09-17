Sept 17 China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co
Ltd's said it has temporarily closed a portion of its
solar cell production capacity in Wuxi, as it grapples with weak
selling prices and import duties in the United States.
"In light of the preliminary U.S. anti-dumping tariff, the
European anti-dumping investigation, and oversupply of solar
modules, we have decided to right-size our production capacity
and continue to optimize our organization," CEO David King said.
The consolidation of solar cell capacity is expected to
affect about 1,500 employees in China.
Suntech, the world's largest solar panel maker, said that it
is on track to reduce its recurring operating expenses by 20
percentage in 2012.