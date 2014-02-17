OSAKA, Japan Feb 17 The head of Suntory
Holdings Ltd said on Monday the $13.6 billion
takeover of U.S. whiskey maker Beam Inc would help the
Japanese spirits maker expand in emerging markets Brazil,
Russia, India and China.
Under the deal, announced last month and worth $16 billion
including debt, Suntory paid a 25 percent premium to Beam's
share price at the time, leading many to suggest that Suntory
had overpaid.
"For 1.7 trillion yen ($16.7 billion), we purchased a dream
for the future and global growth for the next 10 to 30 years,"
Suntory President Nobutada Saji told a news conference in the
western Japan city of Osaka. "I don't think it was expensive."