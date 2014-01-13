Casks of Suntory Holdings whisky are seen at its Yamazaki Distillery in Shimamoto town, Osaka prefecture December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sophie Knight/Files

LONDON Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Monday it plans to buy Beam Inc BEAM.N, paying $13.6 billion in cash for the shares to make the Japanese company the world's third-largest maker of distilled drinks.

Including the assumption of Beam's debt, the deal is worth $16 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter.

The acquisition brings together Beam's Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, Courvoisier cognac and Sauza tequila with Suntory's Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Kakubin Japanese whiskies, Bowmore Scotch whisky and Midori liqueur.

Suntory will pay $83.50 per share in cash, a 25 percent premium to Beam's closing share price of $66.97 on Friday.

Beam's chief executive Matt Shattock and the current Beam management team will continue to lead the business from its headquarters outside Chicago, Illinois, the two companies said.

The two already had a business relationship under which Suntory distributes Beam products in Japan and Beam distributes Suntory's products in Singapore and other Asian markets.

Suntory intends to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and fully committed financing from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley is acting as financial advisor to Suntory and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is acting as legal advisor. Centerview Partners and Credit Suisse are serving as financial advisors to Beam and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor.

