SINGAPORE Aug 1 Japanese food and beverage
giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of
Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific, on Wednesday made an
offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values
Cerebos over S$2 billion ($1.61 billion).
Suntory, which has about 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will
pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company that
it does not already own. If accepted, the deal will cost the
Japanese firm about S$365 million.
The offer price is 22.7 percent higher than Cerebos' last
traded price of S$5.58 on July 30. The shares were suspended
from trading on Monday.
Cerebos is best known for Brand's Essence of Chicken, a
tonic that is sold in most of East Asia and is very popular in
Thailand and Singapore.
($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Rachel Armstrong)