TOKYO, March 10 Suntory Holdings Ltd said on
Tuesday it is seeking an injunction from the Tokyo District
Court to halt production and sales of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's
Dry Zero no-alcohol beer, accusing Asahi of patent
infringement.
A representative for Asahi said Suntory's patent claim was
invalid and the company intends to fight it. The court hearing
begins Tuesday.
Japanese brewers are seeking growth in the zero-alcohol beer
segment as the country's overall beer market shrinks. In 2014
Suntory's All-Free was the top-selling no-alcohol brew, followed
by Dry Zero.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)