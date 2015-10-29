* Tokyo District Court says Asahi didn't infringe Suntory's patent

* Suntory says to appeal decision (Adds Suntory saying it would appeal ruling)

TOKYO Oct 29 The Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected Suntory Holdings Ltd's request to stop rival Asahi Group Holdings Ltd from selling its Dry Zero non-alcoholic beer, saying Asahi had not infringed Suntory's patent.

Suntory had in March sought an injunction from the court to halt production and sales of the product, accusing Asahi of patent infringement. Asahi said at the time that Suntory's patent claim was invalid.

In a statement, Suntory said it would appeal the decision in the Intellectual Property High Court.

"We cannot stand by and allow the continued infringement of this patent, which is our intellectual property and the result of painstaking research and development," it said.

Japanese brewers are seeking growth in the zero-alcohol beer segment as the country's overall beer market shrinks. In 2014 Suntory's All-Free was the top-selling no-alcohol brew, followed by Dry Zero. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)