BRUSSELS, April 7 European Union competition regulators are expected to unconditionally approve a $13.6 billion bid by Japanese spirits producer Suntory Holdings Ltd for U.S. peer Beam Inc, a source with knowledge of the case said on Monday.

The deal brings together Beam's Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, Courvoisier cognac and Sauza tequila with Suntory's Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Kakubin Japanese whiskies, Bowmore Scotch whisky and Midori liqueur, which will make Suntory the world's third-largest spirits maker.

The European Commission has set an April 24 deadline for its decision.

"It's expected to be unconditional clearance," the source said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)