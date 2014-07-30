TOKYO, July 30 Japanese drinks maker Suntory
Holdings Ltd is set to secure $2 billion in
subordinated loans from the state-run Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) as part of financing its
purchase of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc., a person familiar
with the deal said.
The deal, which is expected to signed as early as Thursday,
comes on top of $1 billion in subordinated loans from Japan's
top three banks and about 10 regional lenders, which was agreed
on Wednesday.
Suntory said the 60-year subordinated loans arranged by
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group consists
of $500 million in dollars and another $500 million in yen.
The privately held beverage company has been tapping a range
of lenders to ensure longer-term funding of its recently
completed $13.6 billion purchase of the maker of Jim Beam and
Maker's Mark bourbons.
($1 = 102.21 Japanese yen)
