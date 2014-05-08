TOKYO May 8 Suntory Holdings Ltd
aims to raise about 800 billion yen ($8 billion) in debt to
finance its purchase of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc,
Japan's third-biggest outbound deal ever, people familiar with
the situation said.
The privately held Japanese beverage company is arranging
the sale of senior and subordinated yen loans to banks and
insurers, as well as dollar and yen bonds, to ensure longer-term
funding of its recently completed $13.6 billion purchase of the
maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, the sources said.
The fund-raising is to refinance the bulk of a $12.5 billion
bridge loan, which was arranged and underwritten by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the sources said.
Including the assumption of Beam's net debt, Suntory's
purchase is valued at $16 billion.
A Suntory spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and
Edmund Klamann)