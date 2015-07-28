TOKYO, July 28 Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is not true that it is considering listing its shares, following a Nikkei newspaper report that the beverages conglomerate is mulling an IPO as early as 2018 to pay down debt and raise growth capital.

The Nikkei said the Japanese company would decide as soon as this year whether to launch an initial public offering, which would likely value it around 3 trillion yen ($25 billion), and that it would consider listing in New York or Tokyo.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, the Suntory group's soft-drink arm, went public in 2013. ($1 = 123.1500 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ryan Woo)