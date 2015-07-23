TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its wholly owned cognac unit Louis Royer SAS to France's Terroirs Distillers for about 13 billion yen ($105 million).

The sale is expected to be completed at the end of August, Suntory said in a statement.

Suntory said the sale was part of a review of its product portfolio after the company's purchase of U.S. spirits maker Beam Inc, which brought cognac brand Courvoisier into the group.

Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc had also submitted a bid in May to buy Louis Royer. ($1 = 124.0100 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Stephen Coates)