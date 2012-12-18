(Adds graphic, details)

TOKYO Dec 18 Suntory Holdings Ltd announced plans to list the shares of its food and non-alcoholic beverage unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the Japanese consumer goods giant seeks funds to expand overseas.

The Osaka-based drinks maker, which also said it would set up a new team to seek acquisition targets, is preparing to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd, Reuters reported last week.

Japanese beverage companies like Suntory, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd have aggressively pursued overseas expansion, including through acquisitions, to be less reliant on a shrinking home market.

The management and structure of the food and beverage unit, which makes up half of Suntory's group sales, will be reorganised from Jan. 1 to speed up the pace of the growth and work towards the listing, the segment's 2013-2015 mid-term strategic plan released on Tuesday said.

Suntory declined to comment beyond the release, which lacked information about the timing and fundraising goal of the initial public offering, but sources with knowledge of the matter said last week the listing was expected in the second half of 2013.

The maker of C.C. Lemon soft drinks and Yamazaki single malt whisky aims to more than double sales at the food and beverages unit, which does not include alcohol, to 2 trillion yen ($24.3 billion) by 2020 from 960 billion yen last year.

In a bid to increasing its global share, Suntory previously bought soft drinks maker Orangina Schweppes for more than 300 billion yen and New Zealand's No.2 beverage firm Funcor Group in 2009. Last year, it entered into a joint venture with Indonesian food and beverage group GarudaFood. (Reporting by James Topham and Jeremy Laurence)