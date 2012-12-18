(Adds graphic, details)
TOKYO Dec 18 Suntory Holdings Ltd
announced plans to list the shares of its food and non-alcoholic
beverage unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the Japanese
consumer goods giant seeks funds to expand overseas.
The Osaka-based drinks maker, which also said it would set
up a new team to seek acquisition targets, is preparing to raise
up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of Suntory
Beverage and Food Ltd, Reuters reported last week.
Japanese beverage companies like Suntory, Kirin Holdings Co
Ltd and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd have
aggressively pursued overseas expansion, including through
acquisitions, to be less reliant on a shrinking home market.
The management and structure of the food and beverage unit,
which makes up half of Suntory's group sales, will be
reorganised from Jan. 1 to speed up the pace of the growth and
work towards the listing, the segment's 2013-2015 mid-term
strategic plan released on Tuesday said.
Suntory declined to comment beyond the release, which lacked
information about the timing and fundraising goal of the initial
public offering, but sources with knowledge of the matter said
last week the listing was expected in the second half of 2013.
The maker of C.C. Lemon soft drinks and Yamazaki single malt
whisky aims to more than double sales at the food and beverages
unit, which does not include alcohol, to 2 trillion yen ($24.3
billion) by 2020 from 960 billion yen last year.
In a bid to increasing its global share, Suntory previously
bought soft drinks maker Orangina Schweppes for more than 300
billion yen and New Zealand's No.2 beverage firm Funcor Group in
2009. Last year, it entered into a joint venture with Indonesian
food and beverage group GarudaFood.
