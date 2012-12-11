TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd plans
to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of its
food and non-alcoholic beverage unit, sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
The unit, Suntory Beverage and Food Limited, plans to list
in the second half of 2013, raising between 400 billion yen and
500 billion yen ($4.9 billion to $6.1 billion), the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official
announcement.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper.
A company spokeswoman said she was checking on the report.
($1 = 82.3900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)