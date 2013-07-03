* Shares rise 1.5 pct from IPO price, rivals fall
* Dearth of other big Japan listings on the horizon
* Equity issuers cash in on buoyant share market
(Adds analysis on outlook for Japan IPOs)
By Edmund Klamann
TOKYO, July 3 Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd
managed a modest rise in its debut on Wednesday after a
$4 billion IPO, as investors shrugged off volatile markets and
rich valuations to buy up what may be Japan's last big corporate
listing of 2013.
Suntory's offering, Asia's biggest IPO so far this year and
aimed at building up a warchest for overseas acquisitions, is
part of a surge in Japanese equity issuance as companies cash in
on higher valuations from a rallying stock market.
The rally stalled in mid-May and the market has turned
volatile but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies
continue to support less high-profile equity issuance, with
advertising firm Dentsu Inc announcing on Wednesday it
would tap the market for $1.2 billion in a secondary offering to
pay down debt.
"I believe the market can digest more share offerings
easily," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Asset Management. "The market has regained confidence in the
long-term upward trend in stock prices."
Suntory Beverage rose to 3,145 yen in its maiden session, up
1.5 percent from the IPO price of 3,100 and defying weak signals
from the grey market, where it traded last week at 2,900 yen.
Japan's second-biggest soft drinks company, whose brands
include Orangina, attracted retail investors with its
high-profile brands while institutional players shifted from
rival drinks makers to balance their sector holdings.
Rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd fell 2 percent and
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd dropped 0.5 percent. The
benchmark Nikkei average was down 0.3 percent.
But investors remained cautious about the shares' outlook
given their high valuations, considered overly generous even for
a venerable Japanese brand and despite the recent share rally.
"I thought even 3,000 yen was too expensive and decided not
to participate (in the IPO)," said one fund manager, noting that
Suntory Beverage's price-book ratio was around 15 times at 3,000
yen per share, compared with 12 times for Kirin.
DEARTH OF BIG DEALS
Japanese equity issuance jumped to $27.8 billion in the
first six months of this year, quadruple the year-ago volume
according to Thomson Reuters data. That was nearly one-fourth of
deals in Asia, up sharply from a 7 percent share in 2012 and a
15 percent average over the past five years.
In addition to Suntory, real estate investment trusts have
been major fund-raisers this year, including a $1.8 billion
offering by Nomura Real Estate Master Fund and a $1.1
billion offering by Nippon Prologis REIT Inc.
Supermarket operator Aeon Co Ltd also plans a REIT
offering this year, which is expected to be one of Japan's
largest REITs for retail property.
Most of the heft in Japan's IPO market is with multibillion
dollar deals such as privatisations, private equity deals, and
listing plans by a handful of major companies such as Suntory
that have long been privately held but now want to go public to
help with M&A and expansion abroad.
There are, however, few such deals on the immediate horizon
and one of the most promising, for Seibu Holdings, is mired in a
shareholder squabble as leadership at the railroad and real
estate conglomerate battles with top shareholder Cerberus
Capital over management control.
The president of Recruit Co, a large staff placement and
publishing firm, said last year that it plans to list its shares
within the next few years.
The Japanese government has also floated the idea of
eventually selling some of its shares in Tokyo Metro Co, which
operates a vast subway network stretching across the nation's
capital, in a public offering as it tries to shore up Japan's
tattered public finances.
($1 = 100.4050 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne, Emi Emoto, Dominic Lau
and Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)