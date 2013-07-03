TOKYO, July 3 Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd traded flat with its IPO price as it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after raising nearly $4 billion in Asia's largest initial public offering so far this year.

The stock opened at 3,120 yen, compared with the IPO price of 3,100 yen, and was the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover in the first few minutes of activity.

Pre-market transactions had pointed to the possibility of a weak opening, with the stock changing hands last week at 2,900 yen in the grey market. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)