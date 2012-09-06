Sept 6 SunTrust Banks Inc has
accelerated a planned sale of Coca-Cola Co shares it owns
in a move that it said will produce a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain
and reduce volatility in its capital ratios.
The Atlanta-based regional bank also said it planned to take
a $375 million charge in the third quarter to cover requests
from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy back
mortgages it sold to the mortgage giants before 2009. SunTrust
is also taking $350 million in charges as it sells off a variety
of real estate loans.
The actions are expected to increase the bank's
third-quarter net income by $750 million, or $1.40 per share,
and produce a "modest increase" to Tier 1 common equity, a
measure of core capital. SunTrust has owned shares of Coca-Cola
since 1919 when a predecessor bank participated in the
underwriting of the company's initial public offering and
received the shares in lieu of fees.