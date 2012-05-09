NEW YORK May 9 SunTrust Banks Inc is in talks to sell RidgeWorth Investments, just two years after an auction of its $48.6 billion multi-boutique asset management failed, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Atlanta-based regional bank is early in the process and is in talks with private equity firms with the possibility of a management buyout in the works, said two of the sources. All three sources did not want to be identified because they were told the informational confidentially.

A SunTrust spokesman declined to comment.