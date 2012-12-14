Dec 14 SunTrust Banks Inc on Thursday
sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $150 million.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, SunTrust and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SUNTRUST BANKS
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY PERPTUAL
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 3/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/2/2012
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A