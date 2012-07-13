By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
| Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13
Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13 "Good morning, good
morning," was all Rupert Murdoch had to say to reporters on his
way into the Friday morning sessions at Allen & Co's annual
media and technology conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The News Corp Chairman can be forgiven for his
press shyness. After all, this is the second straight year he
has attended the event while his $53 billion company is in
turmoil.
Only two weeks ago Murdoch announced he planned to divide
News Corp in two, separating its fast-growing entertainment
assets from its slower-growing and scandal-scarred publishing
operation. A year ago, the telephone hacking scandal that has
enveloped News Corp erupted just as the Sun Valley conference
was getting under way, forcing Murdoch to deflect or defend his
"News of the World" British tabloid for much of the time.
In a sense, this year's conference closes the circle for
Murdoch, who in the intervening 12 months has been hauled before
Britain's Parliament on multiple occasions and seen his son
James' future as heir apparent called into question.
Given the circumstances, it was no surprise that Murdoch
ignored reporters shouting questions about the pending split and
a report that the company's heavily-hyped iPad newspaper, "The
Daily," was on death watch. He waved reporters off with
his hands or a polite "Good morning" as he walked past them much
faster than one would expect for an octogenarian.
But Murdoch seemed more at ease among his own crowd - the
media, technology, finance and political bosses Allen & Co
assembles every summer at the sumptuous Sun Valley resort for
private seminars and secret deal making. He and his two sons,
Lachlan and James, appeared relaxed and confident while making
small talk over lunch at the duck pond or at evening drinks at
the Duchin Lounge.
Murdoch's daughter, Liz, was also on the guest list, but did
not attend, staying in Britain to make news of her own. On
Thursday, she announced she was relinquishing her position as
Chief Executive at her television production company Shine
Group. She will remain Shine's Chairman, however.
"I must say, Rupert looks quite spry," one conference
attendee told Reuters.
Indeed, Murdoch frequently turned to his latest favored
medium of expression - Twitter - to talk about the conference
or political news.
"Nothing like brilliant women promoting their brilliance.
Several here in Idaho!" Murdoch tweeted on Wednesday.
He also tweeted hints about the private sessions, commenting
about topics ranging from Afghanistan to climate change and
cloud computing. His tweet about climate change being "very slow
but real" pinged around the Internet within seconds of its
posting on Wednesday.
As he has in years past, Murdoch, who famously lost his
wedding ring one year after having a few too many at the bar,
spent much of his time at the conference with James and his
eldest son Lachlan, whose return to News Corp has been a topic
of speculation since news of the company's split broke.
Both Lachlan and James were seen frequently at the bar, the
latter chatting briefly with reporters one evening about how his
flight was delayed due to wildfires. James was also seen talking
with Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger, Iger's wife Willow Bay
and Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings as they headed to an
evening barbecue. Lachlan, the more outgoing of the two sons,
was spotted smoking a cigar on the patio one night.
Another executive who declined to be named because of the
conference's private nature described Murdoch's son James as
being "in good spirits" and added that "no one (at the
conference) was talking about the split."
A keen political player, Murdoch was seen locked in
conversation in the middle of the Sun Valley lodge one afternoon
with Chicago mayor and former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel
- in shorts just after a yoga class - Fiat chairman John Elkann
and Lachlan as reporters and other guests looked on.
Murdoch made a quick escape to the gift shop after the
conversation was over, dodging reporters while carrying a Wall
Street Journal tucked under his arm.