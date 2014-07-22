BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Sunvim Group Co Ltd
* Says scraps bond issue plan due to higher financing costs
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A0cjyg
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results