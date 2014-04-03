Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 3 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd
* Says Pengyuan Credit Rating places its AA-rated bonds on watch list after company swings to net loss in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mew28v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.