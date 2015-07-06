SINGAPORE, July 6 Malaysia's Sunway Construction
Group Bhd IPO-SCOG.KL has closed the institutional portion of
its 478 million ringgit ($125.59 million) initial public
offering ahead of schedule, IFR reported on Monday citing a
person close to the transaction.
Sunway Construction closed the portion on Friday though it
was due to close on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters
publication IFR.
Sunway Construction was not immediately available to
comment.
The IPO is Malaysia's second-largest so far this year after
the 2.74 billion ringgit raised in May by Malakoff Corporation
Bhd, the country's largest independent power producer.
Sunway Construction is selling 327.6 million shares to
institutions and 71.1 million shares to retail investors, plus
an extra 59.8 million shares in the event of high demand, IFR
reported.
A tranche of 191.8 million shares being sold to institutions
through the bookbuilding process was five times over-subscribed,
IFR reported, citing the unidentified person. The company is
expected to price the offer at the top end of an indicative
range of 1.15 ringgit to 1.20 ringgit per share, IFR added.
The retail portion closes on Monday, according to IFR.
Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are global
coordinators of the IPO and, with HSBC, joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.8060 ringgit)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Addtional reporting by
Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)