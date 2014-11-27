PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 27 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd
* Says unit signs supply contract worth $10.36 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HHP4g8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, April 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: