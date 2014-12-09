Dec 9 Sunyard System Engineering Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a Shanghai-based information technology firm for 322.5 million yuan ($52.14 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 60.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on December 10

