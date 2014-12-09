BRIEF-IMAX, Omnijoi Cinemas expand partnership in China
* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems
Dec 9 Sunyard System Engineering Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a Shanghai-based information technology firm for 322.5 million yuan ($52.14 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 60.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on December 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12m8TJu; bit.ly/1BvD1kF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
