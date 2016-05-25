May 25 Sunyard System Engineering Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Hangzhou, with four individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in tech-development business, and have a registered capital of 20 million yuan

* Says company will hold 64 percent stake (12.8 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BhgHmh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)