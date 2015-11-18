* Kesko to buy loss-making rival

* Deal would boost Finnish market share to 40 pct

* Shares jump 10 pct (Adds analyst comment, regulatory concerns)

HELSINKI, Nov 18 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko has agreed to buy loss-making convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa from private equity firm Triton in a bid to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

Kesko shares jumped 10 percent by 0814 GMT, although analysts noted that the deal may face0 regulatory concerns as it would increase the company's grocery market share in Finland to about 40 percent, up from 33 percent now.

Kesko agreed to pay about 60 million euros ($64 million) for Suomen Lahikauppa, the country's fourth-biggest grocery chain which last year had sales of about 1 billion euros. The chain has 643 small grocery stores and its 2014 pretax loss was around 12 million euros.

"This is an excellent deal for Kesko. The price tag is cheap, the seller was in a difficult situation. Kesko strengthens in a segment where it has been underrepresented," said Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen, who had an "accumulate" rating for the company's shares.

"Authorities are the biggest question mark... I believe that the deal will go through but some conditions may be added in."

Finland's retail sector is already highly concentrated, with market leader S Group having a market share of about 46 percent last year.

Kesko also revised its capital expenditure plan for 2015-2017, saying on Wednesday it would spend 750 million euros on new stores, down from its previous target of 1 billion euros, excluding acquisitions.

"This increases dividend expectations for the coming years," Vilen said.

Kesko expects the deal to be closed in the first half of 2016. ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens and Angus Berwick)