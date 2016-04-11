BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
HELSINKI, April 11 Finland's competition watchdog on Monday obliged retailer Kesko to sell 60 stores to competitors as a condition for acquiring a local convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa.
Kesko said it was looking to complete the acquisition as soon as possible.
Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, in November agreed to buy the loss-making convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros ($68 million) to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.