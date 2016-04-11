(Adds quote, background, share reaction)

HELSINKI, April 11 Finland's competition watchdog approved retailer Kesko's plan to buy smaller rival Suomen Lahikauppa on Monday, but said it must sell 60 of Lahikauppa's convenience stores because a full merger could lead to higher prices.

Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, agreed to buy Lahikauppa - the loss-making convenience store chain - for about 60 million euros ($68 million) in November to boost growth amid price competition in the recession-hit country.

Suomen Lahikauppa has about 600 stores in total.

Finland's retail sector is highly concentrated. Market leader S Group had a market share of about 46 percent last year. A full Lahikauppa deal would have increased Kesko's grocery market share in Finland to about 39 percent, from 33 percent.

"In some local markets, the impact on (Kesko's) prices could have been significant," the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority said in a statement.

Analysts had expected some conditions and shares in Kesko rose 0.8 percent following the announcement.

Kesko said it was looking to complete the acquisition as soon as possible. ($1 = 0.8776 euros)