HELSINKI Jan 11 Finland's competition watchdog
will conduct an extended review of retailer Kesko's
proposed acquisition of rival Suomen Lahikauppa, noting the
strong position a combined group would have.
Kesko agreed in November to buy the loss-making convenience
store chain from private equity firm Triton for about 60 million
euros ($65 million) to boost growth amid tough price competition
in the recession-hit country.
"Following the acquisition, Finnish grocery trade market
will further centralise," the Finnish Competition and Consumer
Authority said in a statement.
"(For Kesko) the acquisition creates a monopoly position in
some areas with Suomen Lahikauppa stores," it added.
It added that after the extended investigation, which takes
up to three months, it could demand certain conditions for the
deal's approval, or recommend that it should be blocked.
A merger would increase Kesko's grocery market share in
Finland to about 40 percent from 33 percent now.
Finland's retail sector is already highly concentrated, with
market leader S Group having a market share of about 46 percent
last year. ($1 = 0.9195 euros)
