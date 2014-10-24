Oct 24 Suominen Oyj :
* Suominen enters a new strategic period - target level for
return on investment increased, dividend policy disclosed
* Says is to distribute approximately 30 pct of its profit
for period in annual dividends
* Says strategic financial targets for 2015-2017 include
return on investment (ROI) of above 12 pct (previous target
level above 10 pct).
* Says 2015-2017 strategic financial targets include gearing
ratio principally between 40 pct and 80 pct
* Says strategic targets also include organic net sales
growth at a rate that exceeds industry average
* Says if Suominen reaches targeted net sales growth,
company's net sales will amount to approximately 500 euros
million by end of 2017
* Says Suominen estimates that during strategic period, it
will expend approximately 30 - 50 million euros in growth
investments.
