BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Suominen Oyj
* Says issues 75 million euro bond as part of refinancing
* Says refinances debt portfolio by issuing a 75 million euro senior unsecured bond and renewing a syndicated bank loan facility
* Says bond has a maturity of five years, and it carries a fixed coupon with an interest rate of 4.375 percent per annum
* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of existing bank loans and general corporate purposes
* Says Nordea Markets and Pohjola Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners of bond
* Says Nordea Bank Plc and Pohjola Bank Plc acted as mandated lead arrangers of bank loan facility
