Sept 17 Suominen Oyj

* Says issues 75 million euro bond as part of refinancing

* Says refinances debt portfolio by issuing a 75 million euro senior unsecured bond and renewing a syndicated bank loan facility

* Says bond has a maturity of five years, and it carries a fixed coupon with an interest rate of 4.375 percent per annum

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of existing bank loans and general corporate purposes

* Says Nordea Markets and Pohjola Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners of bond

* Says Nordea Bank Plc and Pohjola Bank Plc acted as mandated lead arrangers of bank loan facility