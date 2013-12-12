BRIEF-Landi Renzo FY group net loss shrinks to EUR 25.2 mln
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 184.2 million euros ($199.97 million) versus 205.5 million euros a year ago
JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 Super Group Ltd : * Says Public Investment Corporation have acquired a 15.046% stake in the company
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 184.2 million euros ($199.97 million) versus 205.5 million euros a year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.25 per share for 2016
* Tesco CEO says company will defend two civil litigations over accounting scandal