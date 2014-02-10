JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Super Group Ltd :
* Says H1 revenue +31% R7,1 billion
* Says H1 profit before taxation +21% R592 million
* Says H1 adjusted heps up 30% 126 cents
* Says H1 operating profit marginally down to 9.1%
* Says Super group's net debt position at 31 December 2013
increased to R241 million
* Weak rand,interest rate hikes, higher fuel prices,
inflationary pressures, high unemployment rates to hamper growth
* Australian economy, for the same period, is expected to grow
at a slower rate than previously experienced
* Says increase in total assets of 12.9% to R11,915 million was
mainly as a result of capex of R461 million
* The outlook for the South African economy is subdued given
the low gdp growth reported over the last 12 months
* Says believes that there are opportunities to expand its core
businesses
* Says sanral's e-toll system on 3 December 2013 will
negatively impact on all areas of the group's business