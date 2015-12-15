(Adds visit to Superb Summit office, details)
HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong's securities
regulator put an indefinite trading halt on the shares of
Chinese timber supplier Superb Summit International Group
, a company that shortseller Muddy Waters questioned
the accounts of in a report issued last year.
The Hong Kong stock exchange said in a statement on Tuesday
that the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had invoked a
rarely used provision which says the regulator can halt trading
in a stock if it believes a company has given false, incomplete
or misleading information, has failed to comply with SFC rules,
or if the SFC deems it is in the public interest to do so.
No specific reason was given for the SFC order. Shares of
Superb Summit - which has a last-traded market value of HK$12
billion ($1.6 billion) - have been suspended since November 2014
at the request of the company following the Muddy Waters report.
Company executives were not immediately available to comment
on the latest halt. When a Reuters reporter visited the Hong
Kong office of Superb Summit on Tuesday, he was told by an
employee that the company could not accept any interviews.
The regulator declined to comment as well. Several companies
that have had trading in their shares suspended have been under
investigation by the SFC.
The provision invoked by the SFC was also used to extend a
trading halt in shares of Chinese solar technology company
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd in July this year.
Last year, Muddy Waters questioned Superb Summit's balance
sheet and the value of the assets its owns. The company has
since described the allegations as "misleading".
The report by Muddy Waters, whose negative reports have
decimated shares of Chinese companies listed overseas, came
after a string of corporate scandals that underscored the perils
of doing business in China.
Muddy Waters founder Carson Block told Reuters at the time
that his company had conducted checks and was convinced that
loss-making Superb Summit had little or no forest ownership.
Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest, targeted by Block in
2011, was the most prominent among a series of accounting
scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese companies. The
scandals have prompted trading halts, de-listings, lawsuits and
regulatory probes in financial centres around the world
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Elzio Baretto, Anne Marie Roantree, Kalum Chen
and Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Tom Hogue)