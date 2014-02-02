Former NFL football great and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network ''Fox Sports 1'' in New York, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

NEW YORK Terry Bradshaw, broadcaster and former Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, will not appear on FOX Sports' coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII on Sunday following the death of his father.

Michael Strahan, who was originally assigned to Super Bowl Red Carpet coverage, will assume Terry's position on the pre-game show with Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer, and handle postgame trophy presentation coverage, FOX Sports said in an advisory on Sunday.

