LOS ANGELES Jan 31 The Coca-Cola Co on Thursday said it has spoken with an American-Arab group that criticized its Super Bowl advertisement for being racist, calling the discussion a "productive conversation."

"We are very concerned by these allegations and in no way is our ad meant to be derogatory to any group," said Coke spokeswoman Lauren Thompson in an emailed statement.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on Wednesday sharply criticized the Super Bowl ad depicting an Arab walking through the desert with a camel, which is set to air on CBS during the big game on Sunday before an expected audience of more than 100 million U.S. viewers.