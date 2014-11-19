(Refiles to fix typographical in company name in headline and first paragraph)

LONDON Nov 19 Muddy Waters' Carson Block said he was shorting Hong Kong-listed investment holding firm Superb Summit International Group.

Block, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in London, questioned the value of the firm's assets, particularly its forestry holdings.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)