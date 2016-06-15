(Corrects paragraph 1 to say deal will value Supercell at more
than $9 billion, not that the stake purchase is for more than $9
billion)
June 15 Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's
biggest social network and online entertainment firm, is nearing
a deal to buy a majority stake in Supercell Oy, which will value
the mobile game maker at more than $9 billion, a source familiar
with the matter said.
Tencent plans to buy the stake in Supercell, the Finnish
company behind the mobile game 'Clash of Clans', from SoftBank
Group Corp.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on
Wednesday. (goo.gl/XqrgZy)
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in
San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)