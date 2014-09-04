BRIEF-Grupo LALA says Q1 net sales were 14.8 billion pesos (April 24)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Supergroup Plc
* Total sales for Q1 period increasing by 15.9% to £87.0m
* New retail warehousing operation and merchandising management system are performing to plan
* Total retail sales in period were up 13.6% at £60.4m
* As anticipated, like-for-like sales in quarter were down 3.7%
* Wholesale sales for period increased 21.6% to £26.6m
* Order book for autumn/winter 2014/15 has now closed and initial indications are that orders have increased by 10%
* Remain confident that we have platform to deliver profitable growth in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, which plans to release an electric vehicle in the chinese market next year, is expected to produce it locally - Nikkei