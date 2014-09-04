Sept 4 Supergroup Plc

* Total sales for Q1 period increasing by 15.9% to £87.0m

* New retail warehousing operation and merchandising management system are performing to plan

* Total retail sales in period were up 13.6% at £60.4m

* As anticipated, like-for-like sales in quarter were down 3.7%

* Wholesale sales for period increased 21.6% to £26.6m

* Order book for autumn/winter 2014/15 has now closed and initial indications are that orders have increased by 10%

* Remain confident that we have platform to deliver profitable growth in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: