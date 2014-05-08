LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) -

* Supergroup plc - q4 total group revenues 97.8 million stg, up 12.4 percent

* Supergroup plc - q4 lfl (%) - underlying -1.3 percent

* Supergroup plc - group experienced a more challenging retail trading environment during period

* Supergroup plc - profit for full- year will be towards lower end of consensus