Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) -
* Supergroup plc - q4 total group revenues 97.8 million stg, up 12.4 percent
* Supergroup plc - q4 lfl (%) - underlying -1.3 percent
* Supergroup plc - group experienced a more challenging retail trading environment during period
* Supergroup plc - profit for full- year will be towards lower end of consensus Source text for Eikon:
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: