Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 8 SuperGroup PLC : * Total group sales for the quarter have increased by 20.3% to £98.4M and for
the half year * For the half year increased by 16.2% to £158.2M * On track to deliver a profit figure in-line with the market's expectations1
for the full year
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.