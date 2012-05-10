* CEO says Superdry brand "strong and healthy"
* CEO says committed to firm's listed status
* Q4 group sales up 14.1 pct, vs Q3 growth of 25.3 pct
* Year profit guidance maintained
* Shares up 2.9 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, May 10 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion label, insisted the appeal
of its brand was not on the wane, even though sales growth
slowed for the fourth quarter in a row.
"I'm fully confident that the brand is strong and healthy
and alive," chief executive Julian Dunkerton told Reuters on
Thursday.
"You have to remember we have grown by 675 percent in four
years and we are now building up the structure to assist us
going forward," he said.
Last month SuperGroup lost over a third of its market value
after its third profit warning in a year, attributed in part to
"arithmetic errors".
That setback followed stock availability issues in spring
2011 and the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system
upgrade last autumn that left stores short of stock.
The litany of mistakes has led some analysts to label
SuperGroup shares uninvestable, and with 63 percent of its
equity held by management and directors some have raised the
possibility of the firm returning to private hands through a
management buyout or sale to private equity.
Dunkerton dismissed such a scenario. "I'm determined to make
this work in the structure that we exist in," he said.
"I feel very strongly that the team around us will now
deliver a solid path for growth," said the CEO, highlighting the
recent appointments of Shaun Wills as chief financial officer
and Susanne Given as chief operating officer.
The firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such
as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pippa Middleton, said
total sales rose 14.1 percent to 75.2 million pounds ($121
million) in the 13 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter.
The slowdown from third quarter growth of 25.3 percent was
blamed on the tough retail environment.
SuperGroup, which maintained its profit guidance, said
retail sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check
shirts and jogging bottoms rose 24.7 percent, with sales from
stores open at least a year flat. Wholesale sales growth slowed
to 4.4 percent.
The firm was one of 2010's most successful stock market
flotations. After listing at 500 pence its shares rocketed to a
high of 1,899 pence in February last year after a string of
stellar sales figures. But poorly received trading statements in
May and October prompted a dramatic reversal.
The stock was up 2.9 percent at 316 pence at 0940 GMT,
valuing the business at around 270 million pounds.
"Whilst we don't believe the brand is dead, we accept that
until confidence in forecasts and management's ability to
deliver on reliable expectations materially improves the stock
remains uninvestable for many," said Singer Capital Markets
analyst Mark Photiades.