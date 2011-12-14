* H1 pretax profit 13.0 mln stg vs 13.5 mln stg
* Says warehouse system and operational issues resolved
* Issues will cost 8.8 mln stg of full-year profit
* Says Q3 retail sales showing improving trend on Q2
LONDON, Dec 14 SuperGroup, the
British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, posted a 4
percent fall in first-half profit, hit by the botched
implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade that left stores
short of stock.
The firm, which issued a profit warning in October, said on
Wednesday its warehouse system and operational issues had been
resolved but will cost it about 8.8 million pounds of profit for
the full year.
SuperGroup made an underlying pretax profit of 13.0 million
pounds in the six months to Oct. 30, down from a profit of 13.5
million pounds in the same period last year.
The firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such
as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, said total
sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and
jogging bottoms increased 51 percent to 136.1 million pounds.
It said the retail business in the first six weeks of the
third quarter had delivered a positive like-for-like sales
performance, showing an improving trend over the second quarter.
It added that the wholesale business was peforming well.
"Whilst mindful of the widely documented challenging
consumer climate and our particularly strong Christmas trading
season last year, we are well positioned for this year's peak
trading period," it said.
SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market
flotations. After listing at 500 pence 21 months ago, its shares
rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February this year after a
procession of stellar sales figures.
But a poorly received fourth-quarter trading statement in
May and October's profit alert prompted a dramatic reversal.
The stock closed at 495.4 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at about 397 million pounds.