* Retail like-for-like sales up 5.8 pct in 9 weeks to Jan. 1
* Total sales up 22 pct to 79 mln stg
* Confident on 2012 prospects
* Shares up 3 pct
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 11 SuperGroup, the
British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, said a sharp
rise in underlying sales growth at stores in the run-up to the
festive period vindicated its decision not to discount before
Christmas.
The company, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities
such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, said on
Wednesday sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check
shirts and jogging bottoms rose 5.8 percent at stores open over
a year in the nine weeks to Jan. 1.
That compared with a like-for-like sales fall of 3.3 percent
in the second quarter when trading was hamstrung by the botched
implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade which sparked a
profit warning.
"I'm happy with the way that we go about life and view
retail; it seems to work, as the numbers show," Chief Executive
Julian Dunkerton said of the firm's promotional policy.
He said other retailers might regret unprecedented levels of
pre-Christmas discounting as it damaged their pricing power and
the strength of their brands.
"I think a lot of people will regret going into sales too
early," he told Reuters.
"Your Christmas shopper is a different shopper and they come
out once a year with a different mentality. You've got a great
chance to capture that mood and that moment, and by discounting
you're losing it," he said.
"Christmas is all about retail, and against a very strong
backdrop for last year we still delivered 9.3 percent
like-for-like (growth) in December."
SuperGroup's total sales over the nine-week period rose 22
percent to 79 million pounds ($122 million), with retail sales
up 28 percent at 66 million pounds and wholesale sales down 4
percent at 13 million pounds, reflecting the different phasing
of supplier deliveries.
SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market
flotations. After listing at 500 pence 22 months ago, its shares
rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February last year after a
string of stellar sales figures.
But a poorly received fourth-quarter trading statement in
May and October's profit alert prompted a dramatic reversal.
Its shares were up 3 percent at 567.5 pence at 0930 GMT,
valuing the business at about 455 million pounds.
"One update does not warrant a re-rating, and we remain
cautious against an increasingly challenging consumer backdrop,"
said Collins Stewart analyst Wayne Brown.
With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures,
store chains generally had a tough Christmas, using early sales
to attract customers. They do not expect 2012 to be much
better.
Dunkerton is, however, relaxed about 2012 prospects.
"The macro environment is a challenge but it was a challenge
this Christmas, and I think if you've got the right product at
the right price, you're OK," he said. "Money will always be
spent on products. Life goes on."
SuperGroup trades from over 70 UK stores and over 100
international licensed, franchised and owned stores.
It plans to open 20 new UK stores and 50 international
stores a year, sees scope for over 400 franchised stores in
Europe and is in talks over deals to enter India and China.
Separately on Wednesday British grocer Sainsbury
beat Christmas sales forecasts, while baker Greggs and
home shopping firm N Brown posted sales increases.