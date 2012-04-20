* Issues second profit warning in 7 months

* Blames "arithmetic errors", other factors

* Expects full-year profit of 43 mln stg

* Shares down 39 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, April 20 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, issued a second profit alert in seven months, blaming "arithmetic errors" and lower-than-expected sales in its wholesale business.

Shares in the firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pippa Middleton, slumped 39 percent after the warning on Friday.

It followed a profit downgrade last October, which was blamed on the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade that left stores short of stock.

SuperGroup said it now expected pretax profit of about 43 million pounds ($69 million) for the year to April 29, compared with 50 million pounds predicted in February.

The company, which also pointed to lower margins and higher costs in its retail operation, said arithmetic errors in its forecast for the wholesale business amounted to 2.5 million pounds of the profit shortfall.

A spokesman for the firm attributed it to "human error".

"A number in their forecast was in with the wrong sign on it ... There should have been a negative, there was a plus. That clearly makes quite a big swing," he said.

He said new chief financial officer, Shaun Wills, who starts on Monday, will review SuperGroup's financial controls.

Retail analyst Nick Bubb said the firm told analysts on a conference call the profit warning issues were only uncovered in the last 36 hours. He called the latest alert "a calamity".

Due to the timing of customer orders over the year end period a further 2.0 million pounds of wholesale profit will now fall in 2012/13 and not in 2011/12.

SuperGroup also said that although retail sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms were trading in line with expectations, higher sales through the Internet and outlet shops had impacted profit margins.

This factor, along with increased operating costs in order to ensure the firm had the correct stock in place and investment in the management team, accounted for a further 2 million pound hit to profit.

SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market flotations. After listing at 500 pence its shares rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February last year after a string of stellar sales figures.

But a poorly received trading statement in May and October's profit alert prompted a dramatic reversal.

Its shares were down 225 pence at 346 pence at 0900 GMT, valuing the business at about 280 million pounds.

"We had put faith in the growth story but are placing our estimates and recommendation under review," said analysts at Singer Capital Markets, who previously were buyers of the stock.