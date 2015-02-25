LONDON Feb 25 SuperGroup plc said its finance chief Shaun Wills had stepped down after the company learnt he was the subject of a personal bankruptcy order earlier this month.

The owner of the fashion brand Superdry said on Wednesday Nick Wharton, previously chief executive of Dunelm Group and before that CFO of Halfords Group, had been appointed as interim CFO.

SuperGroup said trading remained in line with previous guidance. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)