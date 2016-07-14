LONDON, July 14 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, is well placed to
weather sterling's depreciation in the wake of the Brexit vote
thanks to its overseas expansion strategy, its boss said on
Thursday.
The firm, whose trademark jackets, hooded tops and jogging
bottoms are popular with teenagers and twenty-somethings, has
over 660 stores and concessions across more than 50 countries as
well as an ecommerce business.
"The strategy remains unchanged largely because it was one
of diversification by channel, by geography and by category,"
Chief Executive Euan Sutherland told Reuters after the firm
reported a 16.3 percent jump in full-year profit and paid a
first special dividend, sending its shares up to 18 percent
higher.
The pound has tumbled to 31-year lows against the U.S.
dollar since Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European
Union.
Sutherland said SuperGroup is hedged for the next 18 months
but will eventually face higher sourcing costs if the weakness
of sterling persists as about half of the goods it imports are
paid for in dollars.
However, the firm will benefit from a positive sales
translation effect because 55 percent of its revenue is
generated outside the UK.
"I think relative to other players we're better placed," the
CEO said, noting that SuperGroup's overseas exposure is
increasing.
In the 2015-16 year some 88 percent of SuperGroup's new
space was in western Europe.
"As we go into this financial year it's slightly lower in
Europe but the remaining percentage is in the U.S., so we're not
really opening any more space in the UK," said Sutherland.
SuperGroup made a pretax profit of 73.5 million pounds
($97.9 million) in the year to April 30. That was at the top end
of previous guidance. Full year revenue increased 21.3 percent
to 590.1 million pounds, after fourth quarter revenue jumped 30
percent.
The firm is paying an ordinary dividend of 23.2 pence and a
special dividend of 20 pence reflecting "high confidence in our
brand and our strategy."
Shares in SuperGroup, which had fallen 18 percent so far
this year prior to Thursday's update, were up 202 pence at 1,541
pence at 12.51 GMT, valuing the business at 1.25 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7511 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Adrian Croft)