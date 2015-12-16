LONDON Dec 16 SuperGroup, the owner of
British fashion brand Superdry, reported a 54 percent rise in
first-half profit on Wednesday in what it termed strong trading
at its stores and online, and said it was well-placed for
Christmas.
The company, which tied up with actor Idris Elba to launch a
range last month, posted underlying pretax profit of 19.3
million pounds ($29 million) on group sales of 254.7 million
pounds, up 22.3 percent.
Like-for-like sales in its stores rose 17.2 percent, a
reversal of the 4.1 percent drop it recorded for the same period
a year ago.
($1 = 0.6646 pounds)
